Silver Alert issued for missing Hennessey elderly man with dementia

Posted 3:07 pm, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 03:08PM, January 21, 2020

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Hennessey police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

The Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for 63-year-old  Antonio Bustillos.

Bustillos was last seen walking away from the 500 block of North Arapaho in Hennessey at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Bustillos has been diagnosed as having onset dementia, and is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Bustillos is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’5″ tall, about 140 pounds and as having black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Carter Chevrolet jacket.

If you see Bustillos or have any information about his whereabouts, please call Hennessey police at (405) 853-4444.

