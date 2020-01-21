× Clerk says armed robber hit store twice in two weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A Southwest Oklahoma City convenience store clerk said she’s been robbed at gunpoint twice in as many weeks, allegedly by the same man.

According to Oklahoma City police, officers responded to an armed robbery at a tobacco and convenience shop near SW 44th and Penn around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

The clerk told police the suspect entered the store and forced her at gunpoint to collect the money from the register.

News 4 spoke to the clerk who said the man came into the store wearing a mask, holding a gun and demanded she open the register.

She said he got away with over $900 in cash.

The clerk said when she couldn’t get the safe open, she thought he was going to shoot her.

Before leaving the store, the clerk said the suspect threatened to kill her if she called police.

She described him as a thin, Hispanic male who’s about 5’6″. She believes he is the same man who robbed her at gunpoint about 10 days ago as well.

So far, no arrests have been made.