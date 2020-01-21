× Cowboys’ Big 12 Drought Continues at Iowa State

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team couldn’t stop Iowa State’s Solomon Young and the Cowboys’ winless start in Big 12 play continued with an 89-82 loss at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Tuesday night.

Young had a career high 27 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, and the Cyclones shot 51 percent from the field, scoring 52 second half points on their way to building a 15-point lead, then held off a late OSU rally to win by seven.

The Cowboys were down just two at halftime after a 13-1 run late in the first half briefly gave them the lead.

In the second half, ISU went on runs of 7-0, 12-3, and 8-0, eventually leading by 15 before the Cowboys made interesting late but eventually fell short.

OSU had great balance in their scoring, with six players scoring between 12 and 14 points.

Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa both had 14 points, with Waters hitting three 3-pointers and Dziagwa four from beyond the arc.

Jonathan Laurent had 13 points, and three other players had 12 points apiece: Cameron McGriff, Avery Anderson, and Isaac Likekele.

OSU hit 10 three-pointers, but couldn’t keep up with ISU, who hit 11.

The Cyclones also shot 13 more free throws, and were 28-33 at the line.

Iowa State controlled the glass as well, outrebounding the Cowboys 39-30.

The Cyclones overcame 19 turnovers, which allowed OSU to keep it close late in the game.

OSU has lost seven of their last eight games in Ames.

The Cowboys fall to 9-9 on the season and are 0-6 in Big 12 play for the second time in four seasons.

OSU steps out of conference play to visit Texas A&M this Saturday at 3:00 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Cowboys then host Kansas at 8:00 pm on Monday, January 27.

(photo courtesy @OSUMBB)