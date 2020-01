× Days of Our Lives, Jeopardy! to air overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to today’s impeachment hearings, both Days of Our Lives and Jeopardy! will air early Wednesday morning.

Jeopardy! will air from 2-2:30 a.m. Wednesday, replacing Right this Minute.

Days of Our Lives will air from 2:30-3:30 a.m. Wednesday, replacing Early Today.