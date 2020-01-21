Former Sooner RV owner set for jury trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - It’s an old story that’s somehow dragged into a new decade- all stemming from a standoff more than five years ago.

Authorities received a frantic 911 call as a man ran from his mother, claiming she was chasing people around with a firearm.

It happened inside Sooner RV. The woman, Regina Clark, owned the now-defunct business.

Following a standoff with authorities, an investigation began as several customers came to the surface claiming thousands of dollars had been stolen.

Regina now faces two cases.

On one hand, a handful of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charges.

On the other, more than ten counts of embezzlement.

In 2015 we tracked her down in the McClain County courthouse, but she refused to comment.

In 2020 we did the same and received the same answers.

Regina fled the In Your Corner team, seeking sanctuary back in court where our cameras aren’t allowed.

She’ll be back in court again next month, as her assault and battery case finally reaches a jury trial.

Prosecutors say her embezzlement case should reach a jury later this year.