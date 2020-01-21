Goal set for 90% save rate in Oklahoma animal shelters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – A goal is in place to make all Oklahoma animal shelters 90 percent no-kill by 2025.

The effort is being backed by a group of organizations statewide called Common Bonds.

Nearly 93,000 animals come into Oklahoma animal shelters each year.

Unfortunately, 25 percent don't make it out.

Common Bonds will focus on data reporting, providing affordable spay and neuter procedures, along with gathering community support.

In 2017, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare set a goal to gain no-kill status.

Officials say it takes community support to make it happen.

Common Bonds will offer public informational sessions at shelters across the state.

The first will be in Enid on Feb. 11.