“I just want to feel like a part of a family and have someone to cheer me on…” Future nurse hopes to find support through a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Haylie will be 17 in April.

"Okay so tell me some of your favorite things to do," Reporter Lacey Lett asked.

"Basketball...volleyball and hang out with people,” Haylie said.

Today Haylie is going for a spin in the innovation room at the boys and girls club.

"I'm probably going to do the Corvette Stingray,” Haylie said.

Haylie doesn't have her driver's license in real life so this could get interesting.

"It was fun. I think I'm a pretty good driver,” Haylie said.

This high school sophomore is a pretty good student as well.

"I like reading and math,” she said. "I like romance books."

But her future is in health care.

Haylie wants to go to Oklahoma State University to become a nurse. Specifically, she'd like to focus her studies on mental health. She wants to help other children overcome trauma.

"A lot of kids where I'm at right now a lot of kids don't have anybody so I want to show them that they actually can have somebody."

Luckily, Haylie has had her caseworker with her since she went into DHS care almost four years ago.

"She's been pushing me to do good things and sometimes I feel like I don't want to get out of bed sometimes and she just motivates me," Haylie said.

Now Haylie is motivated to find a family. Once only wanting a single mom or same-sex couple. Now she's open to all types of families.

"Now I would like a dad with a mom because I need to know that no all men are going to hurt me like others did in the past so I just need to forgive."

She says she wouldn't mind younger siblings too and she'd love to live in a city.

But mostly this 17-year-old young lady wants someone to guide her through life...

"I just want to feel like a part of a family and have someone to cheer me on," Haylie said.

And a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online at https://surveys.okdhs.org/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=96L368I#.