Watch Live: Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
KFOR interactive radar

Inhofe opts to be ‘back-bencher’ during impeachment hearings because of family health scare

Posted 3:36 pm, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 03:40PM, January 21, 2020

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.)

WASHINGTON (Tulsa World) – U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is one of the most senior members of the U.S. Senate, but for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump he’s going to be a back-bencher, and a slightly anxious one at that.

Inhofe’s wife of 60 years, Kay Inhofe, suffered what he described as a mild stroke last week, causing him to miss the preliminary stages of impeachment trial proceedings. Tuesday, Inhofe said Kay Inhofe is “progressing nicely and there was no damage.”

Inhofe was back in Washington early Tuesday, but traded his front row seat for Colorado Republican Cory Gardner’s desk near the cloak room — just in case he has to leave suddenly.

Speaking by telephone, Inhofe said he expects to vote for Trump’s acquittal on the two articles of impeachment brought by the Democrat-led House of Representatives, “in the absence of something I have not heard before.”

Click here for the full story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.