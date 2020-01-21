× Inhofe opts to be ‘back-bencher’ during impeachment hearings because of family health scare

WASHINGTON (Tulsa World) – U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is one of the most senior members of the U.S. Senate, but for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump he’s going to be a back-bencher, and a slightly anxious one at that.

Inhofe’s wife of 60 years, Kay Inhofe, suffered what he described as a mild stroke last week, causing him to miss the preliminary stages of impeachment trial proceedings. Tuesday, Inhofe said Kay Inhofe is “progressing nicely and there was no damage.”

Inhofe was back in Washington early Tuesday, but traded his front row seat for Colorado Republican Cory Gardner’s desk near the cloak room — just in case he has to leave suddenly.

Speaking by telephone, Inhofe said he expects to vote for Trump’s acquittal on the two articles of impeachment brought by the Democrat-led House of Representatives, “in the absence of something I have not heard before.”

