OKC City Council recognizes Employee, Firefighter & Police Officer of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Animal Welfare employee, a firefighter, and a police officer were honored by Oklahoma City officials for outstanding performance in 2019.

The City Council and South Oklahoma City Kiwanis Club honored the following three individuals: Jonathan Gary, the Employee of the Year; Battalion Chief Chris Black, the Firefighter of the Year; and Sgt. David Rambo, the Police Officer of the Year, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

Gary is the OKC Animal Welfare superintendent and has worked for the city for 19 years. Gary oversees the animal control and animal shelter operations for the city and coordinates with many community partners.

“His recognition stems from efforts to increase the shelter’s live release rate to 86 percent and bring national attention to OKC’s innovations in animal care,” the news release states.

Black has served in the Oklahoma City Fire Department for 27 years.

“He earned the award by stepping into a shift commander role during the long-term absence of a colleague, garnering the respect of his peers while handling difficult situations in multiple roles,” the news release states.

Rambo is a 17-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department, where he is an information lead officer.

“[He] was recognized for his work to lower crime rates. His supervisors noted his interview skills, information recall and use of statistics and data,” the news release states.

The City Council and Kiwanis Club recognize the employee, firefighter and police officer of the year every January.