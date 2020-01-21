OKC high-speed chase suspect flees into woman’s home, hides under bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are releasing more information about a high-speed chase in Southwest Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.

It started near NB I-44 and SW 44th after police tried to stop a man believed to be a suspect in another investigation. The man did not stop, and instead, led police on a chase.

“It was pretty crazy,” says Lowana Miller.

Miller says the suspect ended up in her home after running from police.

“We heard all the cops, and my nephew run out here. We ran to the back of the house,” she says.

Police say the man ditched his gold Buick and headed inside the woman’s home.

“He came in and hid underneath our bed,” she says.

It was only minutes before police arrested him.

“I was scared. I was scared,” says Miller.

Police are not releasing the man’s name or why exactly he was stopped, but he is now in custody.

Story by News 4 reporter Taylor Adams