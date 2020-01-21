KFOR interactive radar

Oklahoma baby born with serious heart defect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Imagine a scary prognosis for your child. It is something no parent ever wants to face, but for one Oklahoma couple, the news came even before their baby was born.

Kayd is tonight’s featured child in this evening’s “A Heart for Kids” segment. Before Kayd was born, her parents found out she had a serious heart defect.

"The sonographer obviously couldn't say much, but she was like, 'In a little bit, the doctor will be in,' and it was like an hour,” Kayd’s mom Macy Kennemer said. “Then she was like, 'Actually, stay and prepare because the doctor wants to review everything.' So when the doctor came in and she just kept focusing on the heart, and I'll never forget Nathan was like, 'Man, her heart is really beating,' and she was like, 'Yeah, but there is a really serious heart defect.'"

Basically, Kayd had half a heart. There was a chance she might not even have been born alive. Her scar tells her story of survival.

