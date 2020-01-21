× One arrested after overnight chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man is behind bars after leading police officers on a chase throughout the metro.

Officials say it all started before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when officers spotted a stolen car near S.W. 40th and Woodward. As investigators tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver took off.

Authorities say the driver wasn’t speeding but did not follow commands to stop. Eventually, the driver lost control and crashed near S.W. 56th and Pennsylvania Ave.

He attempted to run from the scene, but was caught and arrested.