Parents facing charges after 5-month-old suffers multiple injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Two people were arrested Sunday night after nurses at Baptist Integris called police to report injuries on a 5-month-old baby.

Police say Victoria Walker and Preston Klinglesmith brought their 5-month-old son to the hospital.

Officers say the baby had bruising across his forehead, hemorrhaging in his eye, and a bloody nose and bottom lip.

Nurses told police the baby had a "mushy back skull."

They say scans confirmed he had two skull fractures and massive swelling in his head.

"Majority of the injuries were on the child's face and head right now. The information that I have is that the child is in stable condition, but this was a 5-month-old child with multiple injuries," said OKCPD Sgt. Megan Morgan.

Both parents were arrested after police interviews.

They face charges of child neglect, and Klinglesmith faces an additional charge of child abuse by injury.