Petition to end gerrymandering argued in front of the Oklahoma Supreme Court

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A petition to end gerrymandering in Oklahoma was brought in front of the Oklahoma Supreme Court Tuesday as both sides argued whether it should go forward to collect signatures.

Late last year, a petition was put forward by a coalition of groups who believe political districts should be drawn up by an independent commission of nine people.

Since the state's beginning, voting districts have been decided by the legislature.

"One of the worst things you can say is just because we've always done it that way, that's the way we should keep doing it," said Andy Moore, executive director of People Not Politicians.

Moore is spearheading the move to put the decision in the hands of the voters through a petition for a new state question.

"Our intent is to ensure that district lines in Oklahoma are drawn fairly and transparently, and we've crafted a policy to do just that," Moore said.

But challenges to the petition were heard in front of the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Attorney Robert McCampbell is representing the three plaintiffs. In court, he argued that the summary on the front of the 10-page petition leaves out crucial information, including the fact that the commission would consist of three republicans, three democrats and three independents.

"It's very important for someone to know that that formula will exist and will always be the same regardless of how voters are voting," McCampbell said.

He also argued that the petition violates First Amendment rights by excluding anyone who has run for office or whose family has run for office from being chosen for the commission.

"[They] want to make sure that voters who are asked to sign the petition get a fair shot to make an informed decision," McCampbell said.

Attorneys for the petition argued that the First Amendment issue could be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, and that the summary on the front of the petition is just that, a summary, and meets the state's requirements.

Now, state supreme court justices will decide whether the petition can move forward as is to begin collecting signatures.