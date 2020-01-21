Watch Live: Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Popular taco shop opening new Oklahoma City location next month

Posted 12:39 pm, January 21, 2020, by
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular taco shop announced that it is opening another location in Oklahoma City.

Torchy’s Tacos announced that it is opening its third Oklahoma City area location on Feb. 5 near N.W. 63rd and Grand.

“We may not always cheer for the same football team, but Oklahoma City – like Austin — has a rich culinary scene that we’re delighted to be part of,” said G.J. Hart, CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “I’m glad we can leave our differences on the football field and unite around Torchy’s Damn Good tacos.”

To celebrate the new restaurant, Torchy’s will host a grand opening party on Monday, Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Officials say the community is invited to attend and enjoy free tacos, drinks, and entertainment.

During the official opening on Feb. 5, customers will also have a chance to win free food.

