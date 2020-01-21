× Retired Oklahoma City priest added to clergy abuse list

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Archbishop Paul Coakley announced Tuesday the addition of a now-retired Oklahoma City priest who served in churches across the state to the list of priests who have had a substantiated allegation of abuse of a minor.

According to the investigation, the archdiocese was contacted in 1993 by a former parishioner of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Enid who reported allegations of abuse against Father Marvin Leven, 94, that started when the victim was age 15 and recurred as a young adult at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond.

In 1995, as part of the archdiocese’s investigation, Father Leven was sent to Saint Luke Institute for an evaluation related to sexual abuse. In a letter to the diocese, professionals at the institute stated the allegations were possible and recommended Father Leven have no unsupervised contact with minors. They also recommended he seek intensive outpatient psychotherapy.

Father Leven was returned to the parish with the instruction that he “not be permitted to have ministerial contact with minors unless other adults are present.”

A second allegation of inappropriate behavior with a minor at Saint Francis Xavier also was substantiated by the investigation.

Based on the results of the investigation and the recommendation of the board, Archbishop Coakley has revoked Father Leven’s priestly faculties pursuant to canon (church) law.

Father Leven served at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Altus, Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Enid, Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond, Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Okarche, Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawton, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Tulsa, Saint Eugene Catholic Church in Oklahoma City and Holy Family Cathedral in Tulsa. He retired as a parish priest in June 1999 but served as assistant chaplain at Mercy Health Center in Oklahoma City until 2013.

The full original report issued by McAfee & Taft and the clergy abuse list for the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City can be found here.

To report the abuse of a minor, contact the archdiocese’s Victim Assistance Coordinator at (405) 720-9878.

Report abuse or inappropriate behavior with a minor immediately. Contact local law enforcement, the state Department of Human Services at (800) 522-3511 and the Archdiocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911. Reporting situations include incidences involving priests, deacons, volunteers, youth, chaperones, and employees of a parish, school or diocese.