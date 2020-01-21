State Rep. files bill to repeal permitless carry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Representative Jason Lowe has filed a bill that would repeal permitless carry.

Lowe spearheaded a petition to do the same thing last year, but it fell short of the signatures it needed.

Now Lowe hopes House Bill 3357 will do what the petition couldn’t.

“I think there’s a lot of pressure on the legislature right now based on the fact that we’ve had a recent shooting at Penn Square Mall,” Lowe told News 4. “We’ve had individuals go into restaurants with AR15s. We believe this law is a ticking time bomb.”

Lowe says it’s important that he continues the fight because he believes that law wouldn’t have passed if citizens had the chance to vote on permitless carry in the first place.

“I do not want the citizens of Oklahoma to feel unsafe,” Lowe said. “I do not want a mass shooting to take place in the State of Oklahoma.”

The bill is not a surprise to Don Spence, the President of the 2nd Amendment Association, but he has faith it will fail just like the petition.

“Everything has a chance because there is always back doorways of trying to do stuff,” Spencer said. “But I just don’t see the governor and the state legislature making any serious effort to repeal something they just passed last year.”

Lowe also filed a bill he calls the Timothy Harper bill.

Harper is the man who caused a commotion after carrying a rifle into a popular restaurant after permitless carry took effect.

Lowe says the bill would ban long barrel guns from restaurants, but Spencer says there’s a problem with the way the bill is written.

“This bill has nothing to do with private property, it actually refers to 1277 which is public property,” Spencer told News 4. “What this says here, is they are attempting to ban long guns in parks and other public properties.”

Lowe admits the Timothy Harper bill doesn’t specifically mention restaurants but says that’s the bill’s intent.

Something Spencer says is completely unnecessary.

“The business owner is the one that controls weapons own their own restaurant or their own property,” Spencer said. “Not the state legislature.”