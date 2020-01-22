Bill would limit gun magazine size

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new House bill set for this legislative session would limit the number of bullets a gun could hold at one time.

The bills author says 10 other states, including Colorado, have put limits on high capacity gun magazines. He says it's a move for public safety. Guns rights advocates say otherwise.

"High capacity magazine – we really don’t know what that means, said Don Spencer, President of the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association.

Well according to House Bill 2940, it's a magazine that holds more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

"You don’t need those that carry 30, 40, 50 bullets in a magazine," said Rep. Jason Dunnington, a Democrat from Oklahoma City.

Dunnington will introduce the bill in February. It would “prohibit use of large-capacity ammunition magazines” for all guns including those that hold “more than twenty-eight (28) inches of shotgun shells.”

"Almost every mass shooting that’s happened in the United States, over the last 15 years, have used high capacity magazines," Dunnington said.

Dunnington says shooters who use firearms with large magazines are able to fire off multiple rounds without reloading.

"We believe that having a magazine that carries 10 bullets is plenty enough." said Dunnington.

But Second Amendment advocates disagree.

"For a person that is involved in second amendment sports, this is an average magazine. Representative Dunnington’s bill is so stringent, I would be a felon right now for simply having this in my possession even if I didn’t own a gun," Spencer said.

Dunnington says limiting the size of a magazine is just a small part of the bigger picture when it comes to firearms in Oklahoma.

"I think that Oklahomans want us to have these conversations about common sense gun reform. It doesn’t have to be all or nothing; you can be for the Second Amendment and you can be for common sense laws that keep the rest of society safe," Dunnington said.

If passed, Dunnington says it would not ban existing high capacity magazines, it would ban the sell of new ones moving forward.