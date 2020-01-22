Canadian County deputy admired for serving community at home and on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - Canadian County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Findley is truly admired by his fellow law enforcement officers.

“He really likes to help other people, not just as a law enforcement officer, but just in his personal life,” said Canadian County Undersheriff Kevin Ward.

Deputy Findley is also a family many who loves children.

“He is more than just an employee, he’s part of my family. My kids consider him an uncle," said Canadian County Deputy Doug Wathor.

That's why he was chosen for 'Proud To Serve'

“On behalf of Allegiance Credit Union, we are here at Canadian County Sheriff’s Office to present this month’s Proud to Serve award to deputy Chris Findley, thank you Chris,” said Amy Downs, president of Allegiance Credit Union.

Downs says she was impressed by Findley's character and his dedication to serving the community.

“What really impressed me about Deputy Findley is that he lives out service to others, just daily in his life and his community. He has saved lives and that is a big deal, absolutely, but he has taken in foster children. He volunteers in service of his church. I mean he is serving our community whether he has a badge on or not," Downs said.

“I’m very appreciative and humbled by this. I don’t do this for the recognition," said Deputy Findley.

If you know a first responder who is worthy of a little recognition, nominate them for Proud to Serve.

Proud to Serve is sponsored by Allegiance Credit Union.