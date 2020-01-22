Cherokee Nation to have strong presence at Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation is making moves to have a greater presence in the film and television industry.

The Cherokee Nation Film Office will be part of a group of sponsors who are partnering with Gateway Entertainment and IllumiNative to present the inaugural Indigenous Filmmakers Lounge at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, according to a Cherokee Nation news release.

The Indigenous Filmmakers Lounge seeks to amplify indigenous voices, and will have panel discussions and live performances during the festival’s opening weekend “that focus on narrative change and creating opportunities for Native peoples to build sustainable careers in the industry,” the news release states.

“We attended last year’s festival within a week of our organization’s launch and were blown away by the amazing talent and collaboration we saw,” said Jennifer Loren, senior manager of the film office. “We used that inspiration to drive our mission and have been working diligently on proactive ways that engage and support Native talent within the industry. The Indigenous lounge is just one more way we can come together in support of diverse and authentic representation, and we couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it.”

Sundance begins Thursday, Jan. 23 and lasts until Sunday, Feb. 2. The Indigenous Filmmakers Lounge will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 in the heart of Old Town Park City at Park City Live.

The Cherokee Nation Film Office will also participate in several roundtable and panel discussions and share a special screening of Cherokee Nation’s Emmy award-winning show, ‘Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People,’ during the opening reception.