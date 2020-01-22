× Four-alarm blaze destroys portion of Oklahoma City medical facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For hours, firefighters battled a four-alarm blaze at a medical facility that was under construction.

Around 1 a.m., firefighters were called to a building near I-240 and Air Depot Blvd.

When they arrived, they saw heavy flames and smoke pouring from the facility, which was under construction. Immediately, fire officials called for additional crews as the fire became a four-alarm blaze.

The smoke was so intense that crews were forced to shut down that area of I-240 during the overnight hours.

Fire officials say the east wing of the building was destroyed, and a portion of the roof collapsed.