I-235 closure at I-44 moved to early February

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials say the I-235 closure at the I-44 interchange scheduled for this weekend has been rescheduled for next weekend due to weather concerns.

The project, called ‘Off Broadway,’ was planned to close the highway between N. 36th St. and N. 63rd St. this weekend.

“With rain shutting down work Wednesday and possibly impacting work Thursday while the site dries out, critical preparations for the closure likely will not be completed in time.”

The contractor is tentatively rescheduling the full weekend closure at I-235 from 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, to no-later-than 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, weather permitting.

ODOT officials say:

Motorists should be alert to changing conditions including lane shifts, narrowed lanes and workers along I-235 between N. 50th St. and N. 63rd St.

Northbound and southbound I-235 will remain open to two lanes in each direction during peak commute hours, but may narrow to one lane some nights and weekends.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution when merging onto southbound I-235/US-77 from N. 63rd St. as this on-ramp is shifted and the merge area will be shorter into early 2020.

East and westbound I-44 is narrowed and lanes shifted significantly between Lincoln Blvd. (mm 128A) and Western Ave. (mm 126) through 2020, speed limit is reduced.

The northbound I-235 off-ramp to N. 50th St. (mm 4A) is narrowed to one lane and Santa Fe Ave. is closed between N.E. 50th St. and N.E. 51st St. through winter 2019 for intersection modification. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Motorists also should expect intermittent ramp closures throughout the project.

I-235/I-44 interchange work continues through 2021.