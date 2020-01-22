‘It takes somebody with a cold heart to do something like this’ – cows killed by drive-by shooter in Pottawatomie County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed two cows.

Investigators say the shooter pulled up to the Roger Pitts' barbed wire fence and began to unload.

"I had to drag those dead animals away, and then I just sat on my tractor and cried,” Roger Pitts said.

Roger Pitts is in mourning after his Sunday morning feed.

He says he walked outside to find two of his cows lying lifeless.

"I still get emotional,” Pitts said.

A third cow was also hit by gunfire, left barely breathing in the pasture.

The cattle are all victims of a drive-by shooting.

"I don't know what kind of pleasure you got out of doing this,” Pitts said.

The gunman killed a third of Pitts’ livestock, leaving behind a clip’s worth of shell casings and bullet holes on the fence.

Even more bullet holes were found puncturing Pitts’ shed, entering one side and coming out the other.

“Luckily, at night around 10:30, I am not out here,” Pitts said. "I just want to know who did this."

The members of the Pottawatomie County Sherriff’s Office also want to know.

Investigators tell News 4 this is an animal cruelty case, and the person who did this could be facing several felony charges.

Meanwhile Pitts is now out about $5,000, his baby calf is without a mom and he’s left with an unsettling feeling as his house sits just feet away from the shooter’s target.

"It takes somebody with a cold heart to do something like this,” Pitts said.

Investigators say they have surveillance video from the area and are following several leads.

The Pitts family is willing to give a $1,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest of the shooter.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call (405) 275-4837, Ext. 115.