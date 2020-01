OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in the area of SW 62nd and Douglas in Oklahoma City.

A man called Oklahoma City police and reported that he had been shot.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that the man had been shot in the leg.

The man was transported to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Currently, there is no information on a suspect, but police consider the situation an “isolated incident.”

