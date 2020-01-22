Moore police release new details in Tuesday’s deadly apartment shooting

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Tuesday night left one man dead. Investigators now say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

“When I was pulling in, there was just like 10 cop cars. They had that whole side of the apartment complex shut down,” said Jonathan Vanderlois, who lives in the same apartment complex.

Neighbors at Southwinds Apartment Homes, near NW12th and City Avenue, came home Tuesday night to find flashing police lights and crime scene tape.

“Right now, there was no indication of premeditation,” said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis of the Moore Police Department”

Moore police said 20-year-old Thomas Poolaw was shot in his own apartment. The suspect is 22-year-old Garrett Vaughn, the cousin of Poolaw’s live-in girlfriend.

“While at the residence, there was some kind of a struggle and Poolaw was struck one time in the neck with a bullet,” Lewis said.

The 911 call for help came from Poolaw’s girlfriend.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police detained Vaughn, Poolaw’s girlfriend and another man present at the scene for questioning.

“After interviewing them, it was determined that Garrett had produced a handgun at some point,” Lewis said.

Neighbors said the situation is surprising for the area.

“Quiet. Vehicles never get messed with. We don’t really have any problems at all. So, it is pretty shocking that someone dies just 50 feet from my apartment,” Vanderlois said.

While it’s unknown what led up to the argument, police said the investigation is still open.

“I don’t want that happening close to where my children sleep at night. But I guess it could happen anywhere,” Vanderlois said.

Vaughn has been booked into the Cleveland County Jail on one count of second-degree murder.

Moore police said they’re still working to make sure no one else is involved in the case.