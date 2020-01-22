MWC mom says 8-year-old daughter sent on wrong bus to unknown neighborhood twice
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A mom claims her daughter has been put on the wrong bus twice and left wandering around a neighborhood she’s not familiar with.
The mother of a Crutcho Public Schools elementary student told News 4 that on Tuesday, her child was put on the wrong bus for the second time this year.
Both times, she said her child was dropped off in the wrong neighborhood and left wandering around until she was noticed by an adult who was able to track her mom down.
News 4 left a message with the superintendent’s office and they sent us the following:
On Tuesday, January 21, 2020 a student was placed on the wrong bus and got off at the wrong bus stop. The teacher informed the administrator of what happened, and the administrator immediately went to pick the student up from the neighborhood community office and then returned the student to the school to meet the parents. The student was never left alone. Students’ safety and security are the top priority at Crutcho Public School.
All faculty and staff have revisited the proper dismissal procedures to ensure the safety of all students.