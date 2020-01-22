× Officials: Several national organizations book events at Oklahoma City Convention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Even though the new Oklahoma City Convention Center hasn’t even opened its doors yet, officials say the city is already feeling the effects of the space.

Officials say seven national and international organizations have signed eight contracts for conferences and conventions in the new convention center.

Organizers say they expect more than 37,000 room nights and $20 million in direct economic impact from the bookings.

“It’s an honor to be the host city for such high-caliber conferences,” said Mike Carrier, President of the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The new venues and infrastructure throughout downtown show OKC’s commitment to the meetings and convention industry, and we can now provide a unique attendee experience for even larger events.”

The $288 million center will feature nearly 275,000 square feet of dedicated meeting space and 65,000 square feet of usable event space.

The Oklahoma City Convention Center will open in late 2020.