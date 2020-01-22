KFOR interactive radar

OHP investigating trooper-involved shooting in Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) -Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating a shooting that occurred during a pursuit on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were attempting to stop a vehicle that had been reported as stolen from Purcell.

At some point during the chase, officials say shots were fired near N.W. 27th and Shields Blvd. in Moore.

It appears that one person was shot and killed at the scene.

Authorities with the OHP told News 4 that it was still early in the investigation and additional details will be released later.

