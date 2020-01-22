× OKC officer fires shots; people in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City police officer fired shots while responding to an incident Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the SE 46th Street area. While at the scene, an officer “fire rounds,” according to Sgt. Megan Morgan, Assistant Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Morgan said there is currently “minimal information” regarding the incident. She did not provide information on why the officer fired his weapon.

Morgan did say that no one was injured.

Police did place multiple people in custody.

