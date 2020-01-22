× Oklahoma Supreme Court rules liquor law unconstitutional

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Supreme Court has upheld a district court’s decision that ruled a new liquor law as unconstitutional.

Senate Bill 608 would have required top brands of wine and spirits to be sold at all Oklahoma alcohol wholesalers.

In August, Oklahoma County District Judge Thomas Prince ruled that the state could let manufacturers choose who can distribute their products.

Now, a higher court has agreed.

Recently, the Oklahoma Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s ruling, and determined that Senate Bill 608 was unconstitutional and invalid.

From the beginning, the Institute for Responsible Alcohol Policy has said a statute cannot overrule voter-approved constitutional reforms,” Institute for Responsible Alcohol Policy President John Maisch said. “We are happy the Supreme Court agreed with the District Court, defended the voice of the people and put this issue to rest.”