Oklahoma teacher charged with several counts of lewd molestation

SALINA, Okla. (KJRH) – An Oklahoma teacher has been arrested and charged after several middle school students claimed they were inappropriately touched.

Officials told KJRH that the investigation into John Horner began in March of 2018. Investigators say several parents contacted police after their daughters claimed they were inappropriately touched on the legs and thighs by their teacher.

In all, 10 girls came forward with accusations.

According to online court records, Horner was charged with eight counts of lewd molestation in Mayes County District Court.

Horner was a teacher at Salina Middle School.