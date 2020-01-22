× One arrested in connection to deadly Moore shooting

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person has been arrested following a deadly shooting in Moore.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Moore police were called to a reported shooting at the Southwinds Apartments, located in the 800 block of City Ave.

When officers arrived minutes later, they found a 20-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Investigators say he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, with the Moore Police Department, told News 4 that one person was arrested in connection to the shooting.

At this point, the identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released.