Police investigating car burglaries at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking with the public’s help finding a woman who may know something about a series of car break-ins at a popular lake.

On Jan. 4, a woman called police after realizing that her car had been broken into while she was walking around Lake Hefner.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that she parked her car near N.W. Expressway and N. Meridian Ave. so she could walk around Lake Hefner.

Less than an hour later, she returned to her car and saw her passenger’s side window broken out and her wallet missing.

A short time later, she received a phone call from her bank to report some suspicious activity on her account. The report states that her card had been used or attempted to be used at Walmart three different times.

Five days later, officers were called to the 10300 block of Lake Hefner Dr. in reference to a car burglary. The victim said she parked her car in the area to go jogging at the lake and hid her purse underneath a blanket in the front seat.

A short time later, she realized her window was shattered and her purse was missing. She also realized that one of her credit cards had been used at Walmart for over $800.

On Wednesday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department released photos of a woman they would like to speak with in connection to the crimes.

If you have any information on the crimes, call CrimeStoppers (405) 235-7300.