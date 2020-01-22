KFOR interactive radar

Police investigating shooting at Oklahoma City motel

Posted 8:42 am, January 22, 2020, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a reported shooting at an Oklahoma City motel.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a shooting at the Green Carpet Inn, located in the 700 block of S. MacArthur Blvd.

When officers arrived on the scene, they initially had trouble finding a victim.

However, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department tell News 4 that a woman was shot in the incident.

At this point, no other details are being released.

