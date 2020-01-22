Priceless heirlooms stolen from Yukon home that was burglarized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon family is devastated after a thief broke into their home and stole priceless jewelry.

“My first thought was that somebody’s in my house,” says Mary.

When the woman arrived home, she was frozen in fear after finding her door forced open.

“I looked at my ring [surveillance camera] doorbell, and I saw this guy come up at 1:01, knocked on the door, and then turn around and walked away,” she remembers.

The man didn’t leave. Instead, he pried his way in before rummaging through the family’s things.

“It makes you so angry because, 'Who are you?' What gives you the right to come in my house? I didn’t invite you in,” says Mary.

The crook was only inside for 15 minutes, filling one of the family’s suitcases with as much as he could.

“I think he probably just wanted jewelry, and that’s pretty much what he took,” says Mary.

He walked away with precious family heirlooms.

“My dad’s wedding ring, my dad’s ring that he wore when I was growing up and always played with,” says the Yukon woman.

Also stolen, a turquoise ring her grandmother bought in 1975 and a gift her son surprised her with after being deployed overseas.

“To just be sitting there, and then and all of a sudden something comes to mind, it’s like, 'That’s gone too. Oh my gosh,'” she says.

Worst of all, Mary says he stole her sense of security.

“What if I had been in the house and I just hadn’t answered the door? It’s very unsettling. Your first thought is, 'Oh my gosh, is he going to come back?'”

If you have any information or recognize the jewelry, call Oklahoma City police.

Story by News 4 reporter Taylor Adams