ELGIN, Okla. (KJRH) – Community members across Oklahoma are invited to honor the life of a local veteran.

According to KJRH, Edward Veilleux joined the Air Force in 1978 and was assigned to a base in Colorado. He retired in 2005 as a senior master sergeant.

Earlier this month, Veilleux passed away at 65.

Veilleux’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin. Officials say Veilleux died without any known family,