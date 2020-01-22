Stolen vehicle suspect shot & killed by OHP trooper in Moore after chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – One man is dead after a pursuit ended in gunfire Wednesday afternoon in Moore.

Troopers say it all started when they were notified of a stolen vehicle out of Purcell around 11:38 a.m.

At around 11:53 a.m., troopers came across the stolen black Tahoe on I-35, and that is when the pursuit began. Troopers say the pursuit only lasted about five minutes. The driver of the Tahoe lost control of the vehicle during the pursuit, hitting a utility pole and a couple of trees before coming to a stop.

“I see that stuff on TV like crime shows and stuff, but no, never in real life, " said Tristan Kavanagh, a witness.

The suspect then exited the vehicle. Shots were fired by two troopers, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The troopers who were involved were placed on administrative leave. No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The investigations division of Oklahoma Highway Patrol will present their findings to the district attorney.

The name of the suspect involved has not yet been released.