Three women arrested after allegedly stealing family’s dog

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – Authorities in Tulsa say three women have been taken into custody after they allegedly stole a dog from a Tulsa homeowner.

Officials with the Tulsa Police Department say it all started when three women stopped at a Tulsa home and began harassing the homeowners.

“They began knocking on her front door and her back door, screaming and yelling at them,” said Jeanne Pierce, with the Tulsa Police Department.

The victims told the women to leave but had no idea the trio would allegedly take off with the family’s dog.

Investigators say the women stole the family’s pit bull, which was on the home’s front porch. The victims immediately called police and officers were able to track down the suspects’ car.

At that point, the two suspects inside the vehicle led officers to the third suspect with the dog.

That woman, Serena Whitehead, told investigators that the dog was hers and she was simply taking it back. However, authorities say they didn’t believe her story.

“They brought the dog back to the house. The dog was excited and ran to them and played with the other dog that was there so the officers felt like this was their dog and he’s not really sure why this individual took this dog,” Pierce told FOX 23.

Whitehead’s family members told FOX23 that they don’t believe she would ever steal someone else’s dog since her dog was recently stolen.