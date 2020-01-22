× Thunder Keep Rolling on Road With Win at Orlando

The Oklahoma City Thunder shot a sizzling 61 percent from the field and kept up their winning ways on the road with a 120-114 win at Orlando on Wednesday night at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Thunder led nearly the entire game to get their eighth win in their last nine road games and get a season sweep of the Magic.

OKC was led by Dennis Schroder’s 31 points, which matched a season high for him.

Schroder was one of six Thunder players to score in double figures.

Chris Paul had 19 points and six assists, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Danilo Gallinari 12 points.

Mike Muscala had 14 points and hit a season high four 3-pointers, and Nerlens Noel returned to action after missing a game and had 14 points as well.

The Thunder led by nine at halftime, 60-51, and after Orlando tied it at 89 late in the third quarter, Muscala ended the third quarter with a three-pointer to give OKC the lead for good.

Steven Adams missed the game after suffering an ankle injury vs. Houston on Monday.

The Thunder improved to 26-19 on the season.

OKC returns home Friday at 7:00 pm to host the Atlanta Hawks at Chesapeake Arena.