Woman accused of stealing over $4k from OK stores found in Kansas

Posted 2:12 pm, January 22, 2020, by

WELLINGTON, Kans. (KFOR) – A woman suspected of stealing over $4,000 worth of merchandise from various Oklahoma stores has been arrested in Kansas.

Aireal Michelle Simpkins, 26, is accused of taking over $4,400 worth of products from various retail stores around central Oklahoma.

Officials with the Guthrie Police Department say they were called to a larceny on Sunday, Jan. 12 after workers say a woman (now identified as Simpkins) left with unpaid merchandise.

Investigators from various departments across central Oklahoma soon determined Simpkins was responsible for other similar thefts across the area.

A warrant was issued and Simpkins was arrested in Wellington, Kansas.

Simpkins is currently awaiting extradition.

