3 Oklahoma health departments extend hours to encourage flu vaccinations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After the number of flu-related deaths increased recently, three county health departments are extending their hours on certain days this month to encourage Oklahomans to get their flu shot.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced this week that 1,015 Oklahoma patients had been hospitalized with the flu and 21 Oklahomans have died from the virus since the flu season began on Sept. 1.

Official data indicates that one patient was younger than 5-years-old, while five were between the ages of 18 and 49-years-old. The other 15 patients were over the age of 50-years-old.

As part of the ongoing prevention efforts, both Oklahoma City-County Health Department locations and the Tulsa County Health Department’s James O. Goodwin Health Center will extend their hours to offer flu vaccinations.

The Oklahoma City-County locations will be open Jan. 28 and 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and are located at 2600 NE 63rd Street and 6728 S Hudson Ave.

The James O. Goodwin Health Center will be open Jan. 30 until 6 p.m. and is located at 5051 S. 129th E. Ave.

Health officials said the flu claimed the lives of 85 Oklahomans last flu season and led to more than 2,891 hospitalizations statewide. Last flu season was the longest flu season in a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.