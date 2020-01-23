Tulsa leaders vote to close four elementary schools

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – After district officials in Oklahoma City decided to close schools in order to save money, it seems the state’s second-largest district is following suit.

According to KJRH, officials with Tulsa Public Schools voted to close four elementary schools as the district faces a $20 million budget shortfall.

Earlier this year, Tulsa Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist recommended closing Wright, Grimes, Mark Twain, and Jones elementary schools.

The closures are expected to save the district up to $3 million, and would require about 1,200 students to change schools.

While Tulsa leaders say it is necessary, some parents aren’t on board.

“For them to close our school because they don’t know how to manage money isn’t fair to the community of Tulsa, it’s not fair to TPS,” said Mary Hooks.

The closures will go into effect at the end of the school year.