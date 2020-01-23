× Affidavit: Oklahoma coach charged after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to student

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former coach at an Oklahoma school district is in hot water after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a student during Christmas break.

According to a probable cause affidavit from Sequoyah County District Court, authorities began investigating 45-year-old Gregg McCoy, the girls’ sports coach at Brushy Public Schools, earlier this month.

Investigators say they originally were called to take a report of bullying but soon learned there was more to the story. Officials say they interviewed one girl, who reported that her friend had been exchanging inappropriate messages with McCoy over Christmas break.

When the victim’s family decided to hand over her phone to deputies, she admitted to investigators that they would find inappropriate messages with her coach.

According to the victim, McCoy sent her a video of himself “with his hands down his pants ‘playing with himself.'” The victim then told investigators that McCoy asked her for a picture. She says she sent a naked photo because she was scared of McCoy.

Later, McCoy allegedly sent her a photo of his unclothed genitals and told the victim she could not tell anyone about it. The victim told investigators “she was extremely scared because McCoy was her coach.”

According to the affidavit, the victim’s phone was taken away at some point during the break for an unrelated discipline issue.

When school was back in session, the victim says McCoy called her into his office and asked her when she would get her phone back because he wanted more pictures from her.

According to a probable cause affidavit, McCoy allegedly told the victim that she almost got him fired after rumors began swirling about the messages.

Investigators brought in McCoy for an interview and he told the officers he did communicate with the victim outside of school, but only sports-related communications.

According to the interviewer, when asked about sending photos or videos to the victim, “McCoy became very nervous and [said] he doesn’t confirm or deny the photos or videos he may have sent.”

When asked about specific incidents that were brought up by the victim, McCoy continually said he did not remember. The investigators asked about confronting the victim, which McCoy denied but stated she had sent him a video of her dancing on TikTok.

After that, McCoy told investigators he did not like the direction the line of questioning was going and said he wanted to talk with his lawyer.

The interview was ended and the coach’s phone was seized.

Soon after McCoy left the police station, the Superintendent of Brushy Schools called the department and said McCoy had resigned.

McCoy is charged with Lewd Molestation and Soliciting Sexual Conduct or Communication with Minor by Use of Tech.