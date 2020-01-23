Armed, masked man ties up Moore jewelry store employees, swipes jewelry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Tied up, forced on the floor and robbed – terrifying moments for two jewelry store clerks in Moore.

The two employees weren't hurt during the Thursday evening robbery, but the suspects are still on the loose.

Moore police say it happened right before 6 p.m. – closing time for Diamond Dee-Lite Jewelry – when a man wearing all black and a mask demanded the workers get down on the floor before tying them up and holding a gun to their heads.

Police say he then loaded his bag with jewelry before he rushed outside to a getaway car – a dark-colored Dodge Charger – waiting with at least one other person inside.

"We had an officer literally right around the corner. When officers arrived, the suspect was already gone," said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis of the Moore Police Department.

The employee's cell phones were also stolen. Police say one was dropped in the street near the store.

Police were unable to provide a detailed description of the man.

The two employees were shaken up by the robbery, but not harmed.

Story by News 4 reporter Taylor Adams