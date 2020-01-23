Deputies seeking security footage in hopes of tracking down burglary suspects

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Pottawatomie County are asking for the public’s help finding a pair of burglary suspects.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, authorities with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office say two people burglarized P&K Equipment, located on Hwy 177 and Coker Rd.

Deputies say the suspects stole a truck and a trailer that was loaded with equipment.

The suspects headed north on Hwy 177 to 45th St., then headed west on 45th to Bethel Rd. At that point, investigators say they headed south on Bethel Rd. to Pecan Grove Rd., and south on Hwy 102 to Lake Rd. Once they headed west on Lake Rd. to Archery Range, they disconnected the trailer from the truck.

The suspects came back with a separate vehicle and took the trailer after abandoning the stolen truck at a different location.

Deputies are asking anyone along the route that has security cameras to contact Investigator Jared Strand at (405) 275-4837 EXT 115.