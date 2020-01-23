Edmond police investigating after pastor’s wallet stolen during church service

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond are searching for a man accused of stealing a pastor’s wallet while at church.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 19, officers received a call about a pastor’s wallet being stolen at Spring Creek Assembly of God church.

When officers called the victim, the victim told police that his wallet was stolen from the church earlier in the day and that the suspect had used his debit card at a gas station.

The victim said he believed that his wallet must have fallen out of his pocket when he got up to lead worship music during one of the morning services.

According to the police report, the victim believed that he shook the suspect’s hand during fellowship at the church. He said the man was in his mid-50s, 5’10” tall, weighing 185 pounds with short salt and pepper hair. He also said the man was wearing a Marine Corps shirt.

After getting an alert from his bank about a $160 purchase at a gas station, he told investigators he went to the gas station and spotted the suspect on the store’s surveillance video.

Now, Edmond police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak with in connection to the crime.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Edmond Police Department at (405) 3598-4477.