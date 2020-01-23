Five arrested after missing woman’s body found in Oklahoma creek

SHAWNEE, Okla. (Shawnee News Star/ KFOR) – Five people are facing charges after a woman’s body was found in a creek in Pottawatomie County in 2018.

In October of 2018, officers with the Shawnee Police Department began searching for 36-year-old Colleen Smith after she was reported missing by family members.

Weeks after being reported missing, a jogger found a body in a creek along a gravel dead-end road in rural Pottawatomie County.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities were soon able to identify the body as Smith. The medical examiner determined that she died from "probable acute opiate toxicity," and added that her body didn't have any obvious signs of fatal trauma.

Now, officials say they are getting closer to solving the crime.

According to the Shawnee News-Star, five arrests have been made in connection to Smith's death and disappearance.

Authorities say 39-year-old Rosi Still was arrested in connection to Smith's death and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful delivery of narcotics.

Four others were arrested on other charges, like accessory after the fact.