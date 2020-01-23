× Former Sooner Trae Young Named East Starter for NBA All-Star Game

Former Oklahoma guard Trae Young was named a starter for the Eastern Conference in the NBA All-Star Game.

Young is third in the NBA in scoring at 29.2 points per game and fourth in assists at 8.6 per game.

The Atlanta Hawks guard will be making his first All-Star Game appearance in just his second season in the NBA.

The Hawks will play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Arena on Friday night at 7:00 pm, but Young may not play in the Hawks’ lone appearance in OKC this season.

Young suffered a thigh injury on Monday night and missed Wednesday night’s game.

He’s listed as questionable for the game against the Thunder.

The NBA All-Star Game is February 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.