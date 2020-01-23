“I’m not going to spend state dollars in California of that state is going to refuse to spend dollars in our state,” Governor Stitt bans state-funded travel to California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced that he is banning state-funded travel to the State of California in response to a city’s action in October of 2019.

On Thursday, Gov. Stitt announced that he signed an executive order banning state-funded travel to the State of California.

“California and its elected officials over the past few years have banned travel to the State of Oklahoma in an effort to politically threaten and intimidate Oklahomans for their personal values. Enough is enough. If California’s elected officials don’t want public employees traveling to Oklahoma, I am eager to return the gesture on behalf of Oklahoma’s pro-life stance. I am proud to be Governor of a state that fights for the most vulnerable among us, the unborn,” said Gov. Stitt.

In October of 2019, the City of San Francisco banned city-paid travel to Oklahoma due to its restrictive abortion laws.

The measure also forbids the city from contracting with companies headquartered in states with restrictive abortion laws or anti-LGBT laws.

“It’s that simple. They ban because of our values in Oklahoma, so we’re proud of our pro-life stance," Governor Stitt said. "I’m not going to spend state dollars in California of that state is going to refuse top spend dollars in our state.”

In 2018, California banned state-funded travel to Oklahoma due to policies it considered discriminatory toward the LGBT community.

The announcement came after Oklahoma allowed private adoption agencies to turn families away if their religious or moral beliefs didn’t align with those of the agencies’.

“The state of California banned travel to Oklahoma, my state. So if a state is going to ban travel here, I’m going to reciprocate that," Governor Stitt said. “I’m not going to be spending our tax dollars going to conferences, and spending money in their state as well.”

“California taxpayers are taking a stand against bigotry and in support of those who would be harmed by this prejudiced policy,” Attorney General Xavier Becerra said, according to CBS 13.

In 2017, California adopted Assembly Bill 1887, which prohibits state-funded or state-sponsored travel to states with laws that discriminate based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.