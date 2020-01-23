× Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band coming to Chesapeake Energy Arena

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Get ready to waste away in Margaritaville because Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at the Chesapeake Energy Arena this October.

Local Parrotheads won’t want to miss this opportunity. Buffett and the band will play Thursday, October 15 at 8 p.m. on their Slack Tide Tour.

“It has been nearly 30 years to the day since Jimmy Buffett has played Oklahoma City,” said Chris Semrau, General Manager of Chesapeake Energy Arena. “We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band for this historic show as they headline Chesapeake Energy Arena for the very first time in this not-to-miss event!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.